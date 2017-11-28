You are here

BOE's Carney says wants clarity on CEO spat at London Stock Exchange

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 4:48 PM

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he was "mystified" by developments regarding London Stock Exchange (LSE) chief executive Xavier Rolet and wanted clarity"as soon as possible".
[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he was "mystified" by developments regarding London Stock Exchange (LSE) chief executive Xavier Rolet and wanted clarity"as soon as possible".

Hedge fund TCI has ordered a shareholder vote to oust LSE Chairman Donald Brydon over his handling of the departure of Mr Rolet next year. TCI says Mr Rolet is being pushed out.

"We stay close to the situation. In some respects I'm a bit mystified by the debate because we knew about the succession plan, we've stayed close to the situation," Carney told a news conference.

"I can't envisage a circumstance where the CEO stays on beyond the agreed period and so I think it's in the interest of all parties involved that clarity is provided as soon as possible."

The LSE is due to hold a shareholder meeting before year-end to vote on TCI's proposal.

