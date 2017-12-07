You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ chief says current policy framework is 'sustainable'

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 12:46 PM

BP_Haruhiko Kuroda_071217_45.jpg
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank's yield curve control was a "sustainable" framework that can push down long-term interest rates efficiently, brushing aside criticism that its huge bond buying was nearing a limit.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank's yield curve control was a "sustainable" framework that can push down long-term interest rates efficiently, brushing aside criticism that its huge bond buying was nearing a limit.

Mr Kuroda said the BOJ's massive stimulus programme has ended deflation and boosted the economy and that he expects firms will start to increase wages and help inflation accelerate to the central bank's 2 per cent target.

He said he was aware of concerns among some market players that the BOJ's huge bond buying could dry up market liquidity and make it difficult for the BOJ to control long-term rates.

"In this respect, the BOJ's bond buying has been conducted in a smooth manner so far. The risk of us facing problems in terms of buying bonds will be small for the time being," he said in a speech at a seminar on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Kuroda reiterated that the BOJ will continue to"persistently pursue powerful monetary easing" to achieve a well-balanced economic recovery accompanied by stable prices.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
3 FCL tops bids for former Zouk site; Allgreen tops bids for Fourth Ave site
4 Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

overseasIn071114e_2x.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore overtakes US as most attractive destination for Chinese overseas investments

Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air

0000058.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton to manage S$23b of NTUC Income assets in proposed strategic partnership

Dec 7, 2017
Technology

Germany-based speciality chemicals firm Evonik sets up first Asia research hub in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening