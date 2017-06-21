You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brexit talks kick off in Brussels as May urged to soften stance on key demands

The negotiations start against the backdrop of a mounting domestic crisis in the UK
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170620_SYSOFT20_2942934.jpg
Mr Barnier (right) plans to hold face-to-face meetings every four weeks and he and Mr Davis (left) will hold a press conference after Monday's preliminary discussions.
PHOTO: AFP

Brussels

BREXIT talks finally began on Monday, almost a year since Britons voted to leave the European Union (EU) and amid confusion over what exactly the UK government wants from the divorce.

What UK Brexit Secretary David Davis describes as the "most complicated negotiation of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening