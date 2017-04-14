You are here
Brexit will worsen UK's natural gas problem
The country's once vast North Sea gas fields are becoming depleted; fracking has not caught on; gas imports have soared
London
RELYING on natural gas to fuel Europe's second largest economy was never going to be easy for the UK, even before Brexit. Britain's once vast North Sea gas fields are fading, and even after a decade of trying, the island nation hasn't replicated the fracking boom that turned the US
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg