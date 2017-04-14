You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brexit will worsen UK's natural gas problem

The country's once vast North Sea gas fields are becoming depleted; fracking has not caught on; gas imports have soared
Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170414_NSUKECON14_2840194.jpg

London

RELYING on natural gas to fuel Europe's second largest economy was never going to be easy for the UK, even before Brexit. Britain's once vast North Sea gas fields are fading, and even after a decade of trying, the island nation hasn't replicated the fracking boom that turned the US

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening