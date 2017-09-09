You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain makes more funding available to help expand broadband

Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 08:26

[LONDON] Britain said £645 million (S$1.13 billion) would be available to provide superfast broadband to more remote locations after a higher-than-expected take up of services delivered a windfall in funding.

The government has been subsidising the roll-out of connections of 24 Mbps and above to 4.5 million premises in remote locations, and it requires its suppliers to recycle the funding when take-up is higher than expected.

BT, its main supplier, has set aside £465 million of funding - up from £292 million in December - to extend coverage, which will be boosted by £180 million of project efficiencies, the government said.

Minister for Digital Matt Hancock said superfast broadband was now available to 94 per cent of UK homes and businesses and it would reach 95 per cent by the end of the year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The money that is now being returned to the programme for reinvestment will help us reach that final 5 per cent, and is all part of our commitment to make sure that 100 per cent of the UK can get affordable, fast and reliable broadband by 2020," he said.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

Sep 9, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton unit secures private fund management licence in China

BT_20170909_KRBUNG9A_3078179.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Real Estate

'Hungry ghosts' not dampening GCB interest

BT_20170909_BRUNCHNEW2_3077799.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Brunch

Tech: No (wo) man's land?

Most Read

1 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Church buys Elite Building in collective sale
4 Changi Garden to be put up for collective sale by tender with S$196m asking price
5 AXA policyholders' data breached after cyber attack
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170909_BRUNCHNEW2_3077799.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Brunch

Tech: No (wo) man's land?

BT_20170909_FEATURE9-P_3073920.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Feature

The future of retail

Sep 9, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton unit secures private fund management licence in China

DOLLARS09.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

A bad week for greenback as Singdollar rises to 15-month high

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening