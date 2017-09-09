Britain makes more funding available to help expand broadband

[LONDON] Britain said £645 million (S$1.13 billion) would be available to provide superfast broadband to more remote locations after a higher-than-expected take up of services delivered a windfall in funding.

The government has been subsidising the roll-out of connections of 24 Mbps and above to 4.5 million premises in remote locations, and it requires its suppliers to recycle the funding when take-up is higher than expected.

BT, its main supplier, has set aside £465 million of funding - up from £292 million in December - to extend coverage, which will be boosted by £180 million of project efficiencies, the government said.

Minister for Digital Matt Hancock said superfast broadband was now available to 94 per cent of UK homes and businesses and it would reach 95 per cent by the end of the year.

"The money that is now being returned to the programme for reinvestment will help us reach that final 5 per cent, and is all part of our commitment to make sure that 100 per cent of the UK can get affordable, fast and reliable broadband by 2020," he said.

REUTERS