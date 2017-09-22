You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain will meet its Brexit financial obligations - minister

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 4:00 PM

[LONDON] Britain will meet its financial obligations when it leaves the European Union, transport minister Chris Grayling said on Friday, hours before Prime Minister Theresa May makes a high-stakes speech to reset Brexit talks.

Mrs May, weakened after losing her Conservative Party's majority in a June election, is hoping to move talks forward with the EU in a speech in Florence, Italy, on Friday. According to Grayling, the speech will set out the principles of a future relationship.

"It's not about the specific purpose of where we might end up at that point in the negotiations ... what she is doing is setting out today the principles of a future relationship, she is talking about how we move the negotiations forward," Mr Grayling told BBC radio.

Asked whether reports that Britain will offer a financial settlement to the EU are correct, Mr Grayling said: "We are a nation that meets its obligations. Of course we absolutely accept that Britain has obligations ... but what we are looking to do though, is not simply today to start talking about the nuts and bolts of negotiation."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

REUTERS

Government & Economy

German economy strengthens in boost to Euro region outlook

Eurozone businesses end the third quarter on a high note

Singapore's CPI seen rising 0.6% y-o-y in August: Reuters poll

Ex-Australian PM Abbott 'headbutted' amid heated gay marriage campaign

Trump's travel ban to expire on Sunday

Low inflation shows Bank Indonesia is coordinating on policy

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 The Duck that lays the Golden egg
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

Sep 22, 2017
Government & Economy

PM Lee opens YCH's new Supply Chain City logistics facility in Jurong West

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Tat Hong shares surge 12.3% after trading resumes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening