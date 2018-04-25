You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain's deficit hits 11-year low

Wed, Apr 25, 2018 - 6:37 AM

cplim_20160624_1466744378307_6_asset.jpg
Britain's deficit improved last year to reach the lowest level in more than a decade, aided by ongoing state austerity, official data showed Tuesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[LONDON] Britain's deficit improved last year to reach the lowest level in more than a decade, aided by ongoing state austerity, official data showed Tuesday.

Public sector net borrowing, the government's preferred deficit measure, stood at £42.6 billion (S$79.3 billion) excluding bank bailouts in the 2017/2018 year to March, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

That contrasted with £46.2 billion in the previous financial year and was the lowest level since 2006/2007, according to the ONS.

The figure undershot the £45.2 billion predicted by fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts cautioned that low borrowing is not indicative of a resurgent economy - which still faces uncertainty over Britain's looming exit from the European Union next year.

"Drops in public spending are often seen as a sign of economic strength - but this is not really the case here, with it being more an example of the government sticking to its guns as far as austerity ... is concerned despite relatively low levels (of) growth," said XTB analyst David Cheetham.

And Pantheon Macroeconomics analyst Samuel Tombs added: "Rapidly falling public borrowing continues to reflect sharp falls in spending, rather than a reviving economy." The ONS also said Tuesday that the government enjoyed the first surplus on day-to-day state spending for 16 years.

The data showed a £112-million surplus in 2017-2018 on the government's current budget, which measures day-to-day spending. That was the first surplus since 2001-2002.

AFP

Government & Economy

The top jobs where women are outnumbered by men named John

US trade officials to visit China soon, Trump says

Business community welcomes steady hands at finance, trade, manpower ministries

Agreements inked to set up links between Singapore and German firms

Initiatives launched to help local F&B firms innovate and take wing overseas

New political appointments for four backbenchers

Editor's Choice

BT_20180425_MRTREK_3410349.jpg
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping

Apr 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Business community welcomes steady hands at finance, trade, manpower ministries

2018-04-18T043014Z_1439357749_RC18C5DE6860_RTRMADP_3_FORTIS-HEALTH-INVESTMENT-FOSUN-INTL.JPG
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH revises Fortis bid with binding proposal

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 Temasek unit to open private equity door for retail investors
3 Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in breaches: forensic accountants
4 Asbestos found on St John's Island, more than half of the island sealed
5 Qoo10 takes e-commerce fight to next level with bulked-up war chest
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180425_MRTREK_3410349.jpg
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping

2017-08-10T101238Z_1054401641_RC14D9649B40_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GRP-RESULTS.JPG
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble chairman urges shareholders to support restructuring plan

Apr 25, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, First Sponsor, AEM Holdings, Suntec Reit

Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust Q2 DPU up 2% on higher revenue

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening