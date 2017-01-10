You are here
Britain's May seeks new trading relationship with EU as £ slides
Markets are following the premier's every word for signals on what shape Brexit will take at the deadline
London
THE UK will need a completely new trading relationship with the European Union after its withdrawal, Prime Minister Theresa May said, as the pound fell on fears that she'll pull the country out of the single market.
"It will be a new relationship because we won't be members
