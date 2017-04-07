You are here

Home > Government & Economy

British government says 'fully supports' US strikes on Syria

Friday, April 7, 2017 - 15:23

42102942 - 31_03_2017 - USA-MATTIS_BRITAIN.jpg
When asked if the strike was the start of a new military campaign, defence secretary Michael Fallon said: "We don't see last night's strike like that."
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's defence minister said a US military strike against a Syrian airfield was designed to deter Bashar al-Assad from carrying out any further chemical weapons attacks but was not the start of a new military campaign.

When asked if the strike was the start of a new military campaign, defence secretary Michael Fallon said: "We don't see last night's strike like that."

"This strike was very limited to one airfield, it was entirely appropriate, it's designed to deter the regime from carrying out further chemical weapons attacks," Mr Fallon told ITV television.

"So we don't see it as the start of a different military campaign."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a sharp escalation of the US military role in Syria, two US warships fired dozens of cruise missiles from the eastern Mediterranean Sea at the airbase controlled by Mr Assad's forces in response to the poison gas attack in a rebel-held area on Tuesday.

"We've not been asked to be involved in this, this was not a matter for the coalition that's in Syria and Iraq fighting Daesh," Mr Fallon said.

"This was a United States operation, but let me emphasise again we fully support it."

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 Elaine Kim
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening