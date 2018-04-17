You are here

British official unemployment dips to 4.2%

Tue, Apr 17, 2018 - 4:51 PM

[LONDON] Britain's unemployment rate dipped in February to remain at the lowest level since 1975, official data showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate stood at 4.2 per cent in the three months to the end of February, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

That was slightly down from 4.3 per cent in the quarter through to the end of January.

