Budget 2018 feedback welcomed

Sun, Dec 03, 2017 - 4:54 PM
SINGAPORE'S Ministry of Finance (MOF) is seeking views and suggestions from Singaporeans in preparation for Budget 2018.

The ministry on Sunday said individuals, households, and businesses are welcome to provide feedback on issues such as how businesses can compete, how people can seize new opportunities, how Singaporeans care for and support one another, and how to plan for future needs.

MOF's Budget website - www.singaporebudget.gov.sg - is now online as well for the public to access the latest updates on Budget 2018, as well as general information on the Singapore national budget process.

The public can provide views through various channels.

Starting from Dec 4, Singaporeans can visit the Reach Pre-Budget 2018 microsite - www.reach.gov.sg/budget2018 - to submit their views.

The feedback exercise lasts six weeks and ends on Jan 12.

Reach will also organise a Pre-Budget 2018 Conversation with the public on Dec 5. It will be hosted by Indranee Rajah, Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Finance, and Sam Tan, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Manpower.

A Pre-Budget Facebook Q&A session has been planned for Jan 4 from 8-9pm. Members of the public are welcome to join in the chat hosted on the Reach Facebook page - www.facebook.com/REACHSingapore.

Said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat: "Our investments in education, health care and in our neighbourhoods enable our people to have a higher quality of life. We are enhancing government support and building stronger community networks to better care for and support one another. We will also continue to invest in our economic transformation and infrastructure, so that Singaporeans can benefit from Asia's growth and technological progress."

He added that Singapore needs to plan ahead to restructure the economy, create jobs and build a sense of community.

