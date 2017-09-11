Cambodian opposition party to boycott vote on leader

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Phnom Penh
CAMBODIA'S main opposition party will boycott a parliamentary vote to strip their detained leader of immunity on Monday and will instead go to Kem Sokha's jail to demand his release, one of his deputies said on Sunday.
Kem Sokha, the head of the Cambodian National Rescue
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal