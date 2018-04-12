You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Catastrophe' for Ireland situation if no EU deal: Hammond

Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180412_NAHBREXIT_3391824.jpg
Mr Hammond also said Britain would honour its financial obligations to the EU after its departure from March 2019

Berlin

BRITISH Finance Minister Philip Hammond told a German newspaper that it would be a "catastrophe" for the situation in Ireland if Britain and the European Union (EU) failed to find a solution during talks on Brexit.

Northern Ireland, which will become Britain's only land frontier with the EU after Brexit in March 2019, remains the most difficult issue in talks between Brussels and London and a threat to peace in the British province.

"The worst result for the Good Friday Agreement would be no solution between the EU and Britain, that would be a catastrophe for the situation in Ireland," Mr Hammond told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) in an interview published on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He did not say whether he was referring specifically to a solution to the Irish border question, or to a comprehensive deal for Britain's divorce from the EU.

Britain and the EU are committed to keeping a free flow of people and goods over the Irish border without returning to checkpoints which would be a reminder of the three decades of violence largely ended by the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

However, no solution has yet been found for any customs checks needed after Brexit and a backstop plan could effectively isolate the Northern Ireland economy from mainland Britain.

Mr Hammond also said Britain would honour its financial obligations to the EU after its departure and the payments could total up to 39 billion pounds (S$72.4 billion).

"The payments extend over a very long period of time because they also include pension entitlements," Mr Hammond, who met German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz this week, told the FAZ.

London and Brussels have agreed on the rules to calculate Britain's payments after Brexit without establishing a fixed sum. Asked what the bottom line would be, Mr Hammond added: "We'll end up somewhere between 35 and 39 billion pounds." Britain and the EU have agreed a transition period of 21 months that will follow Britain's departure from the bloc during which firms will have unchanged access to the bloc's markets.

Mr Hammond said the British people's decision to leave the EU would not be reversed.

"It would be best if we remained in a close relationship with European partners which would allow us to continue to put on a united front in international trade issues," he told the German daily.

Free trade and open markets have brought "huge wealth" for Europeans, Mr Hammond said, adding: "We should continue to defend this." He said he hoped that trade talks between Washington and Brussels would lead to an agreement in which the United States would permanently exempt the EU from US steel and aluminium tariffs announced last month. REUTERS

Government & Economy

ADB sees 6 per cent Asia growth but warns of risks from trade tensions

IMF chief optimistic on growth, but flags fading fiscal stimulus and rising rates

March consumer prices post first drop in 10 months

KL declares polling day a public holiday after outcry

Shanghai seeks greater cooperation with Singapore, city's top leader tells PM Lee

Graft cases registered for investigation hit all-time low of 103 in 2017: CPIB

Editor's Choice

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

BT_20180412_ADB12_3391867.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Government & Economy

ADB sees 6 per cent Asia growth but warns of risks from trade tensions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening