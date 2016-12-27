You are here

Home > Government & Economy

CCTV confirms Berlin attacker transited France: probe source

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 08:00

40955594 - 23_12_2016 - TUNISIA-GERMANY-ATTACK.jpg
Surveillance footage confirms that Anis Amri, the suspected Berlin truck attacker gunned down by Italian police, transited through the French city of Lyon by train, a source close to the investigation said.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Surveillance footage confirms that Anis Amri, the suspected Berlin truck attacker gunned down by Italian police, transited through the French city of Lyon by train, a source close to the investigation said.

"A man corresponding to the killer was spotted on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec 22, on a platform at the (Lyon-Part-Dieu) station wearing a cap and backpack," the source said, confirming media reports.

"He appears alone in these images."

The source said investigators are still trying to determine how 24-year-old Amri, suspected of using a hijacked truck to mow down 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin a week ago, was able to leave the German capital to reach France and then Italy.

Amri was the focus of a four-day Europe-wide manhunt before being shot dead by police in Milan after firing at officers.

The Berlin rampage was claimed by the Islamic State group, which released a video on Friday in which Amri is shown pledging allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

German authorities are probing whether Amri had help before or after the attack. Hundreds of investigators are set to work on the case throughout the holiday season.

AFP

Most Read

1 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
2 Authorities investigating ISR Capital share price crash
3 Neil McGregor to succeed Tang Kin Fei as Sembcorp group president and CEO
4 Singapore shares close lower; STI dragged down by selling of DBS, OCBC
5 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening