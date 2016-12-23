You are here

Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 16:32
SINGAPORE'S Public Service Division on Thursday announced some changes in permanent secretary appointments.
Ng How Yue, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Law, will be appointed concurrently as second permanent secretary at Ministry of Health (MOH) on Jan 1, 2017. He will work with the permanent secretary at MOH to support the priorities and programmes of the ministry.

Aubeck Kam, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), will relinquish his concurrent appointment of permanent secretary at the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) on Jan 1, 2017. He will continue to be permanent secretary at MOM.

Gabriel Lim, second permanent secretary at MCI and CEO of Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), will relinquish his IMDA appointment and be redesignated permanent secretary at MCI on the same date.

