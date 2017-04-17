Changi Airport, SIA, STB to invest S$33.75m in Singapore promotion

Changi Airport Group (CAG), Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will invest S$33.75 million to renew a three-year partnership to promote Singapore as an inbound destination, the agencies said in a Monday release.

The partnership's joint marketing efforts will focus on promoting Singapore as a stopover or twinning destination to travellers globally, instead of the previous approach of only targeting travellers from specific long-haul markets such as the US and Europe. Twinning refers to travelling to two destinations on one itinerary; an example would be pairing a city destination with a beach getaway.

They will also broaden a marketing programme to woo business and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) visitors.

The partnership will also expand the Free Singapore Tour (FST), which provides transfer passengers with a free tour of Singapore. The agencies said that FST pulled in 59,000 passengers last year, up 8 per cent from the previous year.