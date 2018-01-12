China 2017 trade surplus with US tops US$275b to record high

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[BEIJING] China's 2017 trade surplus with the United States reached an all-time high US$275.81 billion, customs data showed on Friday (Jan 12), topping the previous record in 2015 of a US$260.8 billion surplus.
China's December trade surplus with the US was US$25.55 billion, compared to US$27.87 billion in November.
The 2017 increase in the surplus with the US came as China's overall trade surplus declined to US$422.5 billion.
REUTERS
