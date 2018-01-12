You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China 2017 trade surplus with US tops US$275b to record high

Fri, Jan 12, 2018 - 12:03 PM

BP_CHINAUS_120118_78.jpg
China's 2017 trade surplus with the United States reached an all-time high US$275.81 billion, customs data showed on Friday (Jan 12), topping the previous record in 2015 of a US$260.8 billion surplus.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's 2017 trade surplus with the United States reached an all-time high US$275.81 billion, customs data showed on Friday (Jan 12), topping the previous record in 2015 of a US$260.8 billion surplus.

China's December trade surplus with the US was US$25.55 billion, compared to US$27.87 billion in November.

The 2017 increase in the surplus with the US came as China's overall trade surplus declined to US$422.5 billion.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Singapore among 25 countries leading the world in advanced manufacturing: World Economic Forum

China's new loans halve in Dec, but hit record in 2017

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mubadala is said to mull options for 3.66b ringgit RHB stake

World food prices up 8.2% in 2017: UN

Blue skies in China's capital spark joy, scepticism

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_110118_1.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX set to review mandatory quarterly reporting

BP_CBD_110118_6.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listed firms still 'weak' in remuneration disclosure: study

BP_CBD_110118_2.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

One in three companies significantly invested for the future: SBF survey

Most Read

1 Cryptocurrency player Ripple keen to set off blockchain waves in Singapore
2 China quietly orders its bitcoin miners to cease operations, widening clampdown, say reports
3 Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading
4 Richest Asian banker plans family office but spurns crypto
5 SingHaiyi unit to buy Jalan Lempeng property for S$841m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgretail_120118_80.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 5.3% y-o-y in November, reversing slump in October

BP_sgretail_120118_80.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

sg.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore among 25 countries leading the world in advanced manufacturing: World Economic Forum

Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Far East H-Reit to buy Oasia Hotel Downtown in Tanjong Pagar for S$210m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening