You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China banking regulator issues risk control guidelines

Advice on bad loans follows measures including curbs on wealth management products, probes into assets
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170411_NSCNREG11_2833697.jpg
Fears of a property market crash are growing in China as more cities battle to cool heated housing prices by imposing tougher lending requirements.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Shanghai

CHINA'S banking regulator said on Monday it has issued guidelines on risk control for lenders, as authorities ramp up efforts to contain risks from a rapid build-up in debt.

The move is the latest in a slew of measures taken by China's regulators to reduce leverage and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AG Chambers file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening