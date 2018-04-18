You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China beats forecasts with 6.8% growth in first quarter

Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180418_CHINAGDP188I5A_3400007.jpg
Resilient consumption, which accounted for 77.8% of economic growth in the first quarter, has helped support the world's second-largest economy even as risks grow for its exporters.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

CHINA'S economy grew 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, slightly faster than expected, buoyed by strong consumer demand and surprisingly robust property investment despite continued measures to tame rising home prices.

Beijing is looking to keep the economic balancing act intact even as it faces rising trade tensions with its largest trading partner, the United States, that could impact billions of dollars in cross-border trade.

"Consumption is really strong, there is strong wage growth in urban areas. We underestimated the power of consumption in China," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING in Hong Kong. "Property investment is actually rising so I would not conclude the property segment is derailing the economy," she added, referring to the consensus view that the sector is starting to cool under the weight of rising mortgage rates and measures to curb speculation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 6.7 per cent in the January-March quarter, slowing only marginally from 6.8 per cent growth in the previous two quarters.

That's positive news for Beijing, giving policymakers room to further reduce risks in China's financial system and rein in pollution without stalling economic growth.

Resilient consumption, which accounted for 77.8 per cent of economic growth in the first quarter, has helped support the world's second-largest economy even as risks grow for its exporters. Investment in real estate, a crucial driver of the economy, accelerated to 10.4 per cent in the first quarter - the fastest pace in three years. That compared with a 9.9 per cent rise in the first two months of this year and a 9.1 per cent expansion in the same period in 2017.

March retail sales rose 10.1 per cent from a year earlier, the strongest pace in four months, with consumers buying more of almost everything from cosmetics and clothing to furniture and home appliances. Analysts had expected retail sales to rise 9.9 per cent from 9.7 per cent in the first two months of the year.

The first-quarter economic performance has set a good foundation for the full year, although international uncertainties are increasing and domestic development remains uneven, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Growth remained comfortably above the government's target of around 6.5 per cent for the full year, which could give policymakers more confidence to step up efforts to reduce risks in the financial system and clean up the environment.

On a quarterly basis, GDP in the first quarter grew 1.4 per cent, easing from a revised 1.6 per cent in the October-December period. Analysts had expected growth of 1.5 per cent.

Overall, Jan-March fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 7.5 per cent, just below expectations and cooling from 7.9 per cent in January-February. First quarter infrastructure investment rose 13 per cent on year, but eased slightly from January-February.

Industrial output was perhaps the biggest downside surprise, expanding 6 per cent in March on-year, the slowest pace in seven months. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180418_YODISTRICT18_3399882.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Real Estate

The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports fall for 2nd consecutive month in March

BT_20180418_RMMM218A_3400008.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180418_YODISTRICT18_3399882.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Real Estate

The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road

BT_20180418_RMMM218A_3400008.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal

Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

shopper360's Samuel Chan quits amid alleged misconduct probe

Apr 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UnUsUaL, Ezion, shopper360, First Reit, Keppel-KBS, Ascott Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening