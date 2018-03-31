You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China cuts tax rates for chipmakers amid trade tensions

Move is to reduce dependence on Western tech; corporate tax waived for up to 5 years
Sat, Mar 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

2018-03-30T083104Z_1284632670_RC1826EA95E0_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-SEMICONDUCTORS-TAXBREAKS.JPG
China's finance ministry said on Friday it has introduced new tax breaks and exemptions for firms making semiconductors, seeking to limit dependence on foreign chips amid trade tensions with the United States over technology transfers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

CHINA'S finance ministry said on Friday it has introduced new tax breaks and exemptions for firms making semiconductors, seeking to limit dependence on foreign chips amid trade tensions with the United States over technology transfers.

The move comes as the United States is considering imposing tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese exports, citing discriminatory trade practices in high-tech sectors, including semiconductors.

Chipmakers will be exempt from corporate taxes for two to five years followed by partial deductions, the ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The exemptions cover a range of products, from very basic to cutting-edge chips. The new rules are effective from Jan 1, 2018.

China relies heavily on foreign semiconductors, which make up one of its largest import categories by value. It is seeking to overtake foreign rivals and become a top semiconductor producer by 2030, according to its own roadmap.

China's ambitions have, however, riled overseas regulators, who have blocked several acquisition attempts by Chinese firms looking to speed up development through technology transfers.

US President Donald Trump's administration wants China to buy more semiconductors from the United States as part of a plan to avoid proposed tariffs and a potential trade war, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

According to Friday's notice, companies producing high-end chips using 65 nanometre technology or smaller with an investment of over 15 billion yuan (S$3.12 billion) will be exempt from corporate taxes for five years.

Companies producing chips using 130 nanometre technology or smaller will be tax exempt for two years. REUTERS

 

Editor's Choice

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

BT_20180331_VERYLATEST_3374077.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Brunch

The business of benevolence

Most Read

1 Recruiters pounce on Uber employees
2 Sasseur Reit opens trading debut at S$0.805 after largest IPO in Singapore this year
3 SPH and Kajima break ground on 680-unit The Woodleigh Residences at landmark Bidadari project
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda
5 Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180331_STCCS31_3374559.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Transport

Grab, Uber deal may have breached Competition Act; watchdog calls for pre-sale operations to continue

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_GIANT314LHP_3374581.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Beijing 'planning merger to create shipbuilding giant'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening