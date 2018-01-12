You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China Dec imports growth slows to 4.5% y-o-y, exports beat forecast at 10.9% y-o-y

Fri, Jan 12, 2018 - 11:30 AM

06418400.jpg
China's December imports missed market expectations, rising only 4.5 per cent year-on-year, while exports beat forecasts with 10.9 per cent growth, official data showed on Friday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BEIJING] China's December imports missed market expectations, rising only 4.5 per cent year-on-year, while exports beat forecasts with 10.9 per cent growth, official data showed on Friday.

That left the country with a trade surplus of US$54.69 billion for the month, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected December shipments from the world's largest exporter to have risen 9.1 per cent, slower than the 12.3 per cent increase in the previous month.

Imports had been forecast to rise 13.0 per cent, softening from an 17.7 per cent gain seen in November, with the trade surplus tipped at US$37.0 billion last month from November's US$40.21 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Exports rose 7.9 per cent for the year, while imports increased 15.9 per cent in dollar terms, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

After several lean years, China's trade performance rebounded in 2017 thanks to strong demand at home and abroad.

While exports are contributing to China's growth once again, its strong appetite for industrial commodities such as iron ore and coal has also boosted resources prices worldwide in a boon to the global economy.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Singapore among 25 countries leading the world in advanced manufacturing: World Economic Forum

China's new loans halve in Dec, but hit record in 2017

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mubadala is said to mull options for 3.66b ringgit RHB stake

World food prices up 8.2% in 2017: UN

Blue skies in China's capital spark joy, scepticism

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_110118_1.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX set to review mandatory quarterly reporting

BP_CBD_110118_6.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listed firms still 'weak' in remuneration disclosure: study

BP_CBD_110118_2.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

One in three companies significantly invested for the future: SBF survey

Most Read

1 Cryptocurrency player Ripple keen to set off blockchain waves in Singapore
2 China quietly orders its bitcoin miners to cease operations, widening clampdown, say reports
3 Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading
4 Richest Asian banker plans family office but spurns crypto
5 SingHaiyi unit to buy Jalan Lempeng property for S$841m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgretail_120118_80.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 5.3% y-o-y in November, reversing slump in October

BP_sgretail_120118_80.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

sg.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore among 25 countries leading the world in advanced manufacturing: World Economic Forum

Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Far East H-Reit to buy Oasia Hotel Downtown in Tanjong Pagar for S$210m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening