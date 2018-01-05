China economy may not slow as much as expected in 2018

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Beijing
FROM the strength of global trade to the resilience of domestic consumption, reasons to think China's economy will not slow as much as expected this year are gathering.
The consensus among economists is that expansion in the world's second largest economy will slip to 6.5
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo