You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China environment ministry warns of 'stalemate' in war on smog

Thu, Apr 19, 2018 - 2:50 PM

file6zqwkssivdc15tq1ymb8.jpg
China's war on pollution is at risk of reaching a "stalemate", with poor weather conditions undermining the country's efforts to reduce smog, an environment ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's war on pollution is at risk of reaching a "stalemate", with poor weather conditions undermining the country's efforts to reduce smog, an environment ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Air pollution rose by more than a quarter in parts of northern China in March, and the region has been hit by another bout of smog in the second half of April, which the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) has blamed on weak air circulation.

"Weather conditions last month in Beijing were the worst over the past six years with slow wind, little rain and high temperatures, but average pollution readings were able to stay at same level as the past five years," Liu Youbin, spokesman for the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), said at a regular press briefing.

"The air pollution campaign has entered a stage of stalemate, as Chairman Mao described in his famous book 'On Protracted War'... The efforts we made have sometimes been offset by unfavourable weather, and it will take time for us to slip the leash of weather conditions to win the war," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China met its 2013-2017 air quality targets after forcing major polluters like steel mills and coal-fired power generators to raise standards and upgrade their technology, and it also shut down thousands of smaller law-breaking enterprises.

Mr Liu said China shut down as many as 62,000 small-scale and"dispersed" pollution sources in 2017, noting that they were responsible for around 30 per cent of total emissions of PM2.5, small particles that lodge in the lungs.

But experts have warned that China's anti-smog campaign is getting even harder, with improvements in air quality starting to level off now that relatively straightforward programmes like the desulphurisation of power plant emissions have been completed.

While the focus has primarily been on reducing concentrations of PM2.5, experts have also urged the authorities to take action against other hazardous forms of air pollution like ozone, which has been on the rise in northern China.

"The easy actions have been done very well but now there is more that needs to be done," said Chen Songxi, an expert in environmental statistics at the Guanghua School of Management at Peking University.

"Motor vehicles in cities have to be curbed - so far, there has been little action in that regard, because it will be very unpopular with drivers," he added.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Greece needs post-bailout arrangement to help reforms: EU

Trump's ex-campaign chief Manafort to seek dismissal of charges

Moody's says Russian economy resilient to latest US sanctions

China says ready to deal with any fallout from US trade row

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Puerto Rico hit by island-wide power blackout

Editor's Choice

hengQ1I9931.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Room for foreign manpower policy review in longer term: Heng Swee Keat

Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH had to be quick and bold to land Fortis

cs-generic-Budget2018-05.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Uphill task to boost workplace diversity, inclusion

Most Read

1 The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road
2 Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal
3 MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 Hot stock: Ezion up 14% on trading resumption
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble axes accept-or-no-shares part of restructuring plan; director candidates face Goldilocks hurdle

Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH offers to invest 40b rupees in Fortis for equity

colin-adm-19.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Government & Economy

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Photo_Sembawang Shopping Centre.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening