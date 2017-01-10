You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China graft drive has punished 1.2m: watchdog

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:18

[BEIJING] Nearly 1.2 million people have been punished in China's ongoing anti-graft campaign, a senior official has said, promising that the government will double-down on the drive that some say is a political purge.

As part of the campaign, nearly 2,600 fugitives have been extradited or repatriated, and 8.6 billion yuan (S$1.71 billion) worth of assets have been recovered, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), said in a statement published on the organisation's web site Monday.

China has extradition treaties with 48 countries in total, including Spain, Italy, and France, which returned a fugitive to China last September.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Luo Dongchuan, a senior CCDI official pledged that the campaign would continue, saying that the government should "keep the crushing momentum against corruption," according to a press briefing transcript posted on the group's website.

But in 2016 the number of corruption cases reported to the watchdog decreased for the first time since 2012, another official, Xiao Pei, said, without giving a specific figure.

He said of the 2016 cases, 57,000 were self-confessions.

Around 410,000 officials, 76 of whom ranked at the ministerial level or above, were punished in 2016, the state-run China Daily reported Monday.

The CCDI statement followed an announcement that Beijing would be tightening the reins on anti-corruption investigators after more than 7,900 across the country, including 17 from the CCDI itself, were punished for their own wrongdoing.

Government corruption is rampant in China, and President Xi Jinping has presided over a much-publicised anti-graft campaign since coming to power in 2012, which some have compared to a political purge.

AFP

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening