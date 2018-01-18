You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China heads for first full-year GDP acceleration since 2010

Thu, Jan 18, 2018 - 10:17 AM

2017-12-29T010237Z_422771363_RC1BB0AB51C0_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-M-A.JPG
China's economy is poised for its first full-year acceleration since 2010, the year its gross domestic product surpassed Japan's to become the world's second-largest.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's economy is poised for its first full-year acceleration since 2010, the year its gross domestic product surpassed Japan's to become the world's second-largest.

Data due Thursday at 3pm in Beijing will show the economy expanded by 6.8 per cent in 2017 from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg's survey. Other estimates show: 

Fourth-quarter growth ticked down to 6.7 per cent year on year from 6.8 per cent in the prior three months. Retail sales increased 10.2 per cent in December from a year earlier, the same pace as the prior month. Industrial production rose 6.1 per cent, also unchanged from November. Fixed-asset investment climbed 7.1 per cent for the year, the slowest pace since 1999.

Economists, whose growth estimates weren't optimistic enough before three of the last four quarterly releases, may have yet another surprise in store, according to hints from one high-level source. Premier Li Keqiang said earlier this month that the 2017 expansion was about 6.9 per cent, citing better-than-expected exports, fiscal revenue, household income and corporate profits.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The Chinese economy seems to have ended 2017 on a stronger footing than we initially expected," Yao Wei, chief China economist at Societe Generale in Paris, wrote in a note this month.

"This momentum, especially the part fueled by external demand, may carry on well into the new year." 

In housing, data released on Thursday shows prices rose in the most cities in six months even as the government prolonged its campaign to curb speculation. New-home prices, excluding government-subsidised housing, in December rose in 57 of 70 cities tracked by the government, compared with 50 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The median full-year economic growth estimate in Bloomberg's survey ticked up steadily last year, rising by 0.1 percentage point in each of the final three quarters from 6.5 per cent in the first. Quarterly growth is projected to decelerate slightly, though two of 49 economists project acceleration from the third-quarter pace.

"A small upside surprise is a distinct possibility, and would show strong momentum into 2018," Tom Orlik, chief Asia economist at Bloomberg Economics in Beijing, wrote in a note, referring to the quarterly reading.

"Relative to expectations of a more marked slowdown over the course of 2017, China outperformed."

Projections for this year's expansion have been rising too, and are now at 6.4 per cent. However expectations for less-rapid growth in the future are clear: Economists see 6.2 per cent growth in 2019.

Still, years after China surpassed Japan as the second-largest economy, it's getting closer to knocking the US from its perch at the top and is also playing a crucial role as a driver of global expansion. The International Monetary Fund says China contributes more than a third of world growth on a purchasing power parity basis.

As Beijing prepares for three years of "critical battles" against debt, smog and poverty, the rest of the world may be poised to benefit from greater stability in the biggest trading nation as it balances those objectives with ample expansion. Global growth will accelerate to 3.7 per cent this year for the best performance since 2011, according to Bloomberg surveys.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

'Fire and Fury' to get TV adaptation: reports

Some at BOJ are said to flag need for future normalisation talks

Souring world views of Trump open doors for China and Russia

US clears Chinese acquisition in rare move

At factory Trump highlighted, disappointment at lost jobs

Australia employment jumps again, matches record streak

Editor's Choice

Iswaran.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Government & Economy

ITMs not static but adaptable: Iswaran

export.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Slower December export growth, currency effect mask strong finish to 2017

cs-generic-ShentonWay01.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

CDL will not extend offer for M&C beyond Jan 26; investors must vote by Jan 23

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
2 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
3 Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses, 75 injured
4 Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high
5 Dunearn Gardens launched for collective sale with asking price of at least S$488.8m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sg_0.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Real Estate

Further upside for developers that can turn hope to reality

Iswaran.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Government & Economy

ITMs not static but adaptable: Iswaran

Jan 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS Holdings, JEP Holdings, First Reit, Soilbuild Reit, OCBC

export.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Slower December export growth, currency effect mask strong finish to 2017

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening