You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China, Pakistan to look at including Afghanistan in US$57b economic corridor

Tue, Dec 26, 2017 - 3:18 PM

BP_PAKISTAN_261217_57.jpg
China and Pakistan will look at extending their US$57 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, part of China's ambitious Belt and Road plan linking China with Asia, Europe and beyond.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China and Pakistan will look at extending their US$57 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, part of China's ambitious Belt and Road plan linking China with Asia, Europe and beyond.

China has tried to position itself as a helpful party to promote talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan, both uneasy neighbours ever since Pakistan's independence in 1947.

Their ties have been poisoned in recent years by Afghan accusations that Pakistan is supporting Taliban insurgents fighting the US-backed Kabul in order to limit the influence of its old rival, India, in Afghanistan.

Pakistan denies that and says it wants to see a peaceful, stable Afghanistan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Speaking after the first trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Mr Wang said China hoped the economic corridor could benefit the whole region and act as an impetus for development.

Afghanistan has urgent need to develop and improve people's lives and hopes it can join inter-connectivity initiatives, Mr Wang told reporters, as he announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to mend their strained relations.

"So China and Pakistan are willing to look at with Afghanistan, on the basis of win-win, mutually beneficial principles, using an appropriate means to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan," he added.

How that could happen needs the three countries to reach a gradual consensus, tackling easier, smaller projects first, Mr Wang said, without giving details.

Pakistani foreign minister Khawaja Asif said his country and China were "iron brothers", but did not directly mention the prospect of Afghanistan joining the corridor.

"The successful implementation of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects will serve as a model for enhancing connectivity and cooperation through similar projects with neighbouring countries, including Afghanistan, Iran and with central and west Asia," he said.

India has looked askance at the project as parts of it run through Pakistan-administered Kashmir that India considers its own territory, though Mr Wang said the plan had nothing to do with territorial disputes.

China has sought to bring Kabul and Islamabad together partly due to Chinese fears about the spread of Islamist militancy from Pakistan and Afghanistan to the unrest-prone far western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

As such, China has pushed for Pakistan and Afghanistan to improve their own ties so they can better tackle the violence in their respective countries, and has also tried to broker peace talks with Afghan Taliban militants, to limited effect.

A tentative talks process collapsed in 2015.

Mr Wang said China fully supported peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban and would continue to provide "necessary facilitation".

The Belt and Road infrastructure drive aims to build a modern-day "Silk Road" connecting China to economies in South-east and Central Asia by land and the Middle East and Europe by sea.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

India cuts 2017/18 fuel demand growth estimate to 4.5%

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan's household spending jumps but BOJ seen keeping stimulus

Pyongyang likely to pursue talks, Seoul says in rosy New Year forecast

Japan considers refitting helicoper carrier for stealth fighters: govt sources

Taiwan warns Chinese military drills pose 'enormous threat'

Editor's Choice

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

keppel26.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

BT_20171225_KRFCL_3235181.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

FCL enters German last-mile logistics sector

Most Read

1 Keppel to take hit in earnings, but 'will survive'
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
4 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcbd_221217_36.jpg
Dec 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer prices rise 0.6% in November

Dec 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from pharma

Dec 26, 2017
Real Estate

JTC launches 2 sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

2017-06-12T081433Z_102623060_RC1F31638EA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-SECURITY.JPG
Dec 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to release Q4, full-year advance GDP estimates on Jan 2

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening