China places great importance on ties with Singapore: Premier Li Keqiang
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 6:27 PM
[BEIJING] Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday (Sept 19) said China places great importance on bilateral ties with Singapore.
The relationship is built on a foundation of mutual respect and is one of equal footing, and this has been to the benefit of both peoples, Premier Li told visiting Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong.
