China relaxes capital controls as pressure eases on yuan

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Beijing
THE recent relaxation on renminbi capital controls will add more uncertainty to the exchange rate but analysts say the currency is unlikely to see any major fluctuations.
Last Friday, several Chinese media said banks are no longer required to set aside a 20 per cent deposit
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal