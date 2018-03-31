You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China says protectionist moves will mean shutting door on the country

Sat, Mar 31, 2018 - 9:15 AM

2018-03-30T134820Z_1243519163_RC13E599D560_RTRMADP_3_MEKONG-SUMMIT.JPG
China wants to share its development opportunities with other countries, but protectionism will mean closing the door into China, the country's top diplomat said, amid a festering trade dispute with the United States.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China wants to share its development opportunities with other countries, but protectionism will mean closing the door into China, the country's top diplomat said, amid a festering trade dispute with the United States.

US President Donald Trump's move last week to slap up to US$60 billion in tariffs on some Chinese imports has since provoked a warning from Beijing that it could retaliate with duties of up to US$3 billion of US imports.

Speaking at a regional forum in Vietnam's capital Hanoi on Friday, Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi said the country's reform and opening up policy will neither be changed nor be affected by any external factors, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"China's reform and opening up is in line with the interests of the Chinese people, and will also benefit other countries," the statement cited Mr Wang as saying, adding China will provide an even better investment environment for foreign companies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Opening up should work both ways. China opens itself to other countries and hopes others will be open to China," he said, without mentioning any countries by name.

While friction and disputes over trade are normal, what is important is to work for reasonable solutions through equal consultations in line with laws and rules, Mr Wang added.

"Any unilateral or protectionist measures are an approach against the trend of the history, will go nowhere and will see their own interests undermined," he said.

"Protectionism equals shutting the door into China, and they will suffer the consequences of their actions. Both time and facts will prove it."

China has repeatedly promised to open its economy further, but many foreign companies continue to complain of unfair treatment.

China warned the United States on Thursday not to open Pandora's Box and spark a flurry of protectionist practices across the globe, even as Beijing pointed to US goods that it could target in the deepening Sino-US trade dispute.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump tells advisers he wants US out of Syria: senior officials

Can North Korea handle a K-pop invasion?

Who will be Mexico's next president?

Despite an improving economy, Americans are glum

China official factory PMI rises to 51.5 in March, beats forecasts

Pippa Middleton's father-in-law charged with rape of minor: French judicial source

Editor's Choice

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

BT_20180331_VERYLATEST_3374077.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Brunch

The business of benevolence

Most Read

1 Recruiters pounce on Uber employees
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda
3 Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut
4 Amber Park, Royalville en bloc sales pushing up prices in vicinity
5 DBS' Piyush Gupta enjoys pay jump of 23% to S$10.3m for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180331_STCCS31_3374559.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Transport

Grab, Uber deal may have breached Competition Act; watchdog calls for pre-sale operations to continue

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_GIANT314LHP_3374581.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Beijing 'planning merger to create shipbuilding giant'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening