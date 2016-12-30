You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China says to hold first military drills with Nepal next year

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 18:23

JT-40979499.1 (40980052) - 28_12_2016 - CHINA-NAVY-MILITARY.jpg
China will hold its first military drills with Nepal next year, China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday, in a move that could unnerve neighbouring India.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China will hold its first military drills with Nepal next year, China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday, in a move that could unnerve neighbouring India.

China is vying to increase its influence in landlocked Nepal, which serves as a natural buffer between China and India, challenging India's long-held position as the dominant outside power.

While China and India have tried to improve ties, a festering border dispute and deep mutual suspicions remain.

Speaking at a monthly news conference, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said that China and Nepal's militaries had in recent years had many forms of exchanges.

China and Nepal had been in "initial communication" about joint army exercises, and details would be announced in due tome, Mr Yang said without giving details.

The ministry said on its website this would be the first joint military exercises between the two countries.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 AusGroup flags potential event of default
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening