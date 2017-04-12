You are here

China seen allowing further yuan declines as trade tensions ease

Signs of stabilising economy also adding to case for Chinese policymakers to allow bigger moves
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50

Expectations that the yuan will weaken are showing up in the market, with the offshore yuan headed for the longest stretch of declines since October and a gauge of onshore volatility rising to a one-month high.
Beijing

CHINA will probably let the yuan weaken further now that trade tensions with the US are receding and capital outflow pressures are easing, according to Natixis SA and DBS Group Holdings Ltd.

Last week's meeting between the nation's presidents has reduced the chances of the

