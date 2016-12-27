You are here
China smog war moves to courts, with range of crimes to widen
New rules could allow prosecutors to take on persistent offenders in northern China's Hebei province
Shanghai
CHINA'S courts will widen the range of offences that constitute "environmental crimes" to make it easier to take legal action against polluters, a senior judiciary official told a news briefing on Monday.
The new rules could allow prosecutors to take on persistent
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg