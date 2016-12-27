You are here

China smog war moves to courts, with range of crimes to widen

New rules could allow prosecutors to take on persistent offenders in northern China's Hebei province
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161227_KVSMOG27_2662120.jpg
Many areas in Hebei province were engulfed in heavy smog last week despite being on the front line of China's nearly three-year "war on pollution".
PHOTO: REUTERS

Shanghai

CHINA'S courts will widen the range of offences that constitute "environmental crimes" to make it easier to take legal action against polluters, a senior judiciary official told a news briefing on Monday.

The new rules could allow prosecutors to take on persistent

