China stats bureau says final 2016 GDP at 74.36t yuan

[BEIJING] China's final 2016 gross domestic product stood at 74.36 trillion yuan (S$15.22 trillion), the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Friday, down 54.2 billion yuan from the initial figure.

The annual growth rate of 6.7 per cent in 2016 remains unchanged, according to the statement.

