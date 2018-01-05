China stats bureau says final 2016 GDP at 74.36t yuan

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[BEIJING] China's final 2016 gross domestic product stood at 74.36 trillion yuan (S$15.22 trillion), the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Friday, down 54.2 billion yuan from the initial figure.
The annual growth rate of 6.7 per cent in 2016 remains unchanged, according to the statement.
REUTERS
