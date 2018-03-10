You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China steps up scrutiny of bank shareholders

Sat, Mar 10, 2018 - 11:50 AM

2018-03-02T100551Z_51326368_RC173830DB70_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-COMPANIES.JPG
China's banking regulator has ordered shareholders that have acquired more than 5 per cent stakes in commercial banks through the use of financial products like insurance and asset management schemes to reduce their holdings within a year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's banking regulator has ordered shareholders that have acquired more than 5 per cent stakes in commercial banks through the use of financial products like insurance and asset management schemes to reduce their holdings within a year.

The regulation, dated Feb 2 but made public late on Friday, is the latest in a series of measures to control risk and excessive leverage in the financial system, with everything from doggy lending practices to shadow banking under the microscope.

The regulator also said in a separate online statement that it "strictly forbids shareholders from imposing inappropriate control over banks and seeking illegitimate interests".

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) will target small and mid-tier banks' shareholding structures and conduct on-site checks this year, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rules will force conglomerates like Anbang Insurance Group Co, which has built up stakes in commercial lenders through funds raised from short-term, high-yielding universal life insurance products, to trim their holdings.

As of Sept 30, Anbang Insurance Group held a 15.54 per cent stake in China Minsheng Banking Corp as a result of a direct stake held by Anbang Life and through two separate financial products, company filings show.

The Beijing-based insurer also held a greater than 13 per cent interest in China Merchants Bank Co through its property and casualty insurance unit during the same period.

The CBRC said it would investigate whether commercial banks'shareholders were using their own, legally obtained funds for investment and whether they were holding stakes for other parties.

Any other existing stake purchase of more than 5 per cent by investors and their related parties must seek approval by the CBRC within six months.

The new rules follow guidelines released in January that required major shareholders to disclose their ownership structures up to the ultimate beneficial holder.

The CBRC is drafting another set of new rules on shareholding custodianship to further increase transparency and standardise the management of banks' shareholding structures, it added.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

20170906_1504681209681_3334702104739170_2_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Economic agencies have flexibility to let in needed foreign skills

BT_20180310_JQGRAB10_3344768.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Technology

Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace

BT_20180310_COVER10_3344852.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Brunch

Short cuts

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro to gain from Grab-Uber deal, likely rail-fare hike: Maybank Kim Eng
2 Singapore Budget 2018: Patients who buy new riders for Integrated Shield Plans will have to pay 5% of hospital bills
3 People's Park Complex, People's Park Centre, Golden Mile Complex and Golden Mile Tower attempting collective sales
4 Sasseur Reit cornerstone investors include JD.com and YCH boss
5 Co-founder Ng Kai Wa cashes out S$1.8m on Creative shares
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-03-08T203736Z_989246586_RC14D7D11890_RTRMADP_3_TRADE-TPP-CHILE-SIGNING.JPG
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Sans US, smaller CPTPP gains, but it will still lift members' trade

jon5658jwshell.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell waiting to jump into Indonesia small-scale LNG industry

BT_20180310_JQGRAB10_3344768.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Technology

Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace

2017-08-02T231804Z_1263717511_RC14268F8070_RTRMADP_3_USA-JOBSFAIR.JPG
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

US job growth surges in February

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening