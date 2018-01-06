China to keep 6.5% fiscal growth target amid debt push: sources

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Beijing
CHINA will set its economic growth target at "around 6.5 per cent" this year, according to people familiar with the outcome of a recent high-level planning meeting.
Top officials decided to maintain the same numerical goal as in 2017 at the Communist Party's Central
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo