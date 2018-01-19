China's economic growth picks up in 2017

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Beijing
CHINA'S economy grew 6.9 per cent last year, its first year-on-year acceleration since 2010, on a robust industrial sector and solid exports as the global economy picked up, supporting demand for Chinese goods.
The upbeat data will leave room for further structural reform
