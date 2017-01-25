You are here
China's efforts to stem capital outflows start to pay off
Chinese banks register net inflows under capital account in December
Beijing
CHINA'S campaign to stop cash flooding out of the country is showing some success.
For the first time since the yuan's devaluation in August 2015, Chinese banks last month registered net inflows under the capital account, according to cross-border payments figures released
