You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's efforts to stem capital outflows start to pay off

Chinese banks register net inflows under capital account in December
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 05:50

Beijing

CHINA'S campaign to stop cash flooding out of the country is showing some success.

For the first time since the yuan's devaluation in August 2015, Chinese banks last month registered net inflows under the capital account, according to cross-border payments figures released

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
5 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening