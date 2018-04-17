You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's March industrial output up 6.0%, misses expectations

Tue, Apr 17, 2018 - 10:21 AM

BP_China's industrial_170418_73.jpg
China's industrial output grew 6.0 per cent in March from a year earlier, missing expectations, while fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 7.5 per cent in the first quarter, also below forecasts, data showed on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's industrial output grew 6.0 per cent in March from a year earlier, missing expectations, while fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 7.5 per cent in the first quarter, also below forecasts, data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted industrial output growth would cool to 6.2 per cent from 7.2 per cent in the first two months of the year.

Investment growth had also been expected to ease, to 7.6 per cent in the first three months of the year, from 7.9 per cent in January-February.

Private-sector fixed-asset investment rose 8.9 per cent in January-March, compared with an increase of 8.1 per cent in the first two months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Private investment accounts for about 60 per cent of overall investment in China.

Retail sales rose 10.1 per cent in March from a year earlier, beating expectations of an increase of 9.9 per cent, compared with a rise of 9.7 per cent in the first two months.

The government has set an economic growth target of around 6.5 per cent this year, the same goal as in 2017. Actual growth last year came in much stronger at 6.9 per cent, due largely to an infrastructure-led construction boom, resurgent exports and record bank lending.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Temasek interested in buying into HNA's Hong Kong airlines: source

New Singapore jobs portal to better match jobseekers and employers

Indonesia expected to drop 264t rupiah worth of infrastructure projects

Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

China posts better-than-expected 6.8% growth in Q1

STB launches one-stop tourism resource platform for businesses

Editor's Choice

BT_20180417_VIEMPLOYER_3398035.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups

BT_20180417_ABCIRCLES16_3397790.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life hopes to bring partners aboard its digital platform

BT_20180417_YOFABER17_3397841.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Real Estate

Faber Garden on the market for S$1.18b

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists expect slower export growth for the rest of 2018 as March NODX shrinks 2.7%

Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

New Singapore jobs portal to better match jobseekers and employers

Apr 17, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,505.12, up 0.2%

Apr 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Ezion up 14% on trading resumption

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening