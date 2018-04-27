China's March industrial profits up 3.1%

Profits earned by China's industrial firms rose 3.1 per cent in March from a year earlier, slowing sharply from the pace seen early in the year, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

Profits in March rose to 589.75 billion yuan (S$123.6 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

In the first quarter, industrial profits climbed 11.6 per cent from a year earlier to 1.55 trillion yuan, compared with growth of 16.1 per cent in the first two months.

Industrial firms' liabilities in March rose 5.8 per cent from a year earlier, slowing from a 6.0 per cent increase in the first two months of 2018.

The data covers large enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations.

