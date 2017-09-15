China's SOE reform in slow lane as Party keeps its hands on the wheel

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Beijing
WHEN China announced with resolution that it was reforming its state-owned enterprises (SOEs) more than four years ago, many were hoping the government would finally address the sensitive issues of their vested interests, inefficiency and cheap miss-allocated credit by banks that
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal