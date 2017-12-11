You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's top paper says Australian media reports are racist

Mon, Dec 11, 2017 - 9:31 AM

BP_Malcolm Turnbull _111217_46.jpg
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said last week he took reports very seriously that China's Communist Party had sought to interfere in his country.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Australian media reports on Chinese interference in Australia are racist and paranoid, China's top newspaper said on Monday, stepping up a war of words over concerns in Australia about Chinese influence in the country.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said last week he took reports very seriously that China's Communist Party had sought to interfere in his country.

Mr Turnbull said that foreign powers were making "unprecedented and increasingly sophisticated attempts to influence the political process" in Australia and the world. He cited "disturbing reports about Chinese influence".

The Chinese government has already protested the remarks, and on Monday the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily stepped up the attacks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The reports in Australian media have been full of imagination, making baseless attacks on the Chinese government and have maliciously slandered Chinese students and people living in Australia, the paper said in a commentary.

"This type of hysterical paranoia had racist undertones, and is a stain on Australia's image as a multicultural society," the People's Daily said.

The commentary was published under the pen name "Zhong Sheng," meaning "Voice of China," which is often used to give the paper's view on foreign policy issues.

China's soft power has come under renewed focus last week after a politician from Australia's opposition Labor party was demoted from government having been found to have warned a prominent Chinese business leader and Communist Party member that his phone was being tapped by intelligence authorities.

In June, Fairfax Media and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on a concerted campaign by China to"infiltrate" Australian politics to promote Chinese interests.

Mr Turnbull has vowed to ban foreign political donations to curb external influence in domestic politics.

The People's Daily said that China had no intention of interfering in Australian politics or using financial contributions to curry influence. China is Australia's largest trading partner.

The two countries have no historical enmity or conflicts over each others' basic interests and can absolutely forge good relations, it added.

China "urges the Australian government and media to cast aside political prejudice and bigotry and stick to the principle of using the facts in handling issues of relations with China", the paper wrote.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

3 Singapore players in Deloitte's 2017 ranking of fastest-growing tech firms in Asia-Pac

Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong

US, South Korea, Japan start missile-tracking drill

WTO, under fire from US, meets in Buenos Aires

Fitch upgrades Philippines in win for Duterte's economic plans

Japan big manufacturers' mood improves in Oct-Dec: govt

Editor's Choice

BT_20171211_RCCOL11_3214896.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Stocks

Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin

BT_20171211_ASANANOAWC_3214914.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AnAn banks on parent group to develop investment platform

BT_20171211_LMXTOP_3214993.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton set for growth after QC pain

Most Read

1 Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year
2 ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals
3 This time it's different
4 Bitcoin plunges 15% in wild trading
5 All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SC Global Media Release - 11 December 2017 - GINZA 12.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Real Estate

SC Global makes maiden acquisition in Tokyo's Ginza

Dec 11, 2017
Technology

3 Singapore players in Deloitte's 2017 ranking of fastest-growing tech firms in Asia-Pac

BP_sgx_111217_3.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX to hike derivatives member fees as much as 10-fold from January

Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening