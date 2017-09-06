China's virtual coin fundraising ban heralds more curbs: Yicai

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Beijing
CHINA is poised to further tighten rules on virtual currencies after regulators on Monday banned virtual coin fundraising schemes, Chinese financial news outlet Yicai reported citing sources.
China banned and deemed illegal the practice of raising funds through launches of
