Chinese groups backing Okinawa independence activists to divide public opinion, says Japan
Tokyo
CHINESE universities and think-tanks are forming ties with Okinawan independence groups in a bid to divide public opinion in Japan, a Japanese government agency said in an annual report.
By deepening ties with independence activists on the subtropical islands that host the
