You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Choice of India's Adani for Carey port-city surprises market

Multi-port operator to do feasibility studies for container terminal on island off Port Klang and an integrated maritime city
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

najib.jpg
The proposals were part of a combined US$36 billion in trade deals signed between Malaysia and India, witnessed by Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak who was in New Delhi on a six-day visit.
PHOTO: AFP

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA has signalled its intention to proceed with the ambitious Carey Island port-city project by co-opting India's biggest private multi-port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) to undertake feasibility studies for the mammoth development.

On

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
3 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening