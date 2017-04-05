You are here
Choice of India's Adani for Carey port-city surprises market
Multi-port operator to do feasibility studies for container terminal on island off Port Klang and an integrated maritime city
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIA has signalled its intention to proceed with the ambitious Carey Island port-city project by co-opting India's biggest private multi-port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) to undertake feasibility studies for the mammoth development.
