You are here
PARLIAMENT
Chongqing project yields 25.3b yuan of financing deals, better connectivity
Chongqing Connectivity Initiative's emphasis is on building networks, says Chan Chun Sing
Singapore
CROSS-BORDER financing deals worth 25.3 billion yuan (S$5.3 billion) have been completed to date under the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI), Minister at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament on March 19.
The deals have helped provide
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg