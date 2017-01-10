You are here
CJ urges legal sector to embrace march of technology
Sundaresh Menon endorses tech blueprint for Singapore courts over next five years
Singapore
DEVELOPMENTS in technology have forced lawyers to rethink practice areas and legal eagles in Singapore must stride towards these advances "with receptive openness".
This, as technology is expected to improve the quality of services and lead to cost savings for law firms,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg