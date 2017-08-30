Clinical research coordinators get S$35m boost from MOH

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE Health Ministry (MOH) has pumped S$35 million to fund the salaries of 100 clinical research coordinators (CRCs) for the next five years and the implementation of national training and certification programmes to ensure a steady flow of qualified CRCs.
Announcing this
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal