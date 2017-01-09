You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Clinton will never run for office again: confidante

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 06:38

clinton.jpg
Hillary Clinton will never run for office again after losing the US presidential election to Donald Trump in November after the most divisive campaign in memory, a confidante of the Democrat said on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Hillary Clinton will never run for office again after losing the US presidential election to Donald Trump in November after the most divisive campaign in memory, a confidante of the Democrat said on Sunday.

"I think she's going to figure out ways to help kids and families," Neera Tanden, president of the Centre for American Progress, a Democratic Party-connected think-tank told CNN. "

That's been what she's been focused on her whole life, and a lot of issues that are affecting them, over the next couple of years." "But I don't expect her to ever run for any elected office again," she added.

Ms Tanden was reacting to a New York Times article speculating about whether Clinton would run for New York mayor against the incumbent Bill de Blasio, her former campaign chief.

"I don't expect her to run for this and I don't expect her to run for other office," Ms Tanden said, without giving more specifics about the 69-year-old former secretary of state's plans.

"I think her job is to - what she's thinking about right now is how to help those kids and families as she has her whole life."

However, Mrs Clinton hasn't completely withdrawn from the public life since her defeat on November 8.

She has taken part in two public events and fired off a few tweets.

She's expected at the State Department on Tuesday for the unveiling of an exhibition hall named after her.

Her office has also said she would attend Mr Trump's inauguration on January 20th with her husband, former president Bill Clinton.

AFP

Most Read

1 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening