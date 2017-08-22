COC review finds 'areas of concern' in Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple's governance, administration

The COC also said that it has been notified by the Commercial Affairs Department that it was investigating the temple for "suspected criminal offences".

THE Commissioner of Charities (COC) has started an inquiry into the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple (SVT) under Section 8 of the Charities Act to decide the next court of action following a review that has identified "certain areas of concern" in the temple's governance and administration.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the COC said that it had carried out a review following feedback on the management of SVT and the review findings have warranted conducting an inquiry.

The COC also said that it has been notified by the Commercial Affairs Department that it was investigating the temple for "suspected criminal offences".

"Notwithstanding the inquiry, SVT can continue with its operations and daily services.

"The COC, with the assistance of the Hindu Endowments Board, will put in place measures for SVT to ensure that it is properly managed and its religious activities will not be affected during the inquiry," added COC.