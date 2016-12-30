You are here
Come and have a look, Beijing says as aircraft carrier skirts Japan
The Soviet-built Liaoning also passes close to Taiwan before sailing to a base in Hainan
Beijing
IF people want to come and look at China's first aircraft carrier, they are very welcome, the defence ministry said on Thursday, brushing off encounters with the Japanese military as the carrier passed close to Japan this week.
The Soviet-built Liaoning, accompanied by
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg